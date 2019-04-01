Recall Issued For Pork, Poultry Products

Hundreds of pounds of pork and poultry products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Market of Choice, Inc. has recalled approximately 1,094 pounds of pork and poultry pâté products that may contain milk and soy, which are not declared on the product’s label.

The recalled items were produced on several dates before March 26 and have a 30-day shelf life, according to FSIS.

Recalled items include:

5-oz. packages containing slices of “Market of Choice Country Pâté” and sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;

5-oz. packages containing slices of “Market of Choice Chicken Pâté with Rosemary & Lemon” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;

Whole terrine bulk packages containing “Market of Choice NORTHWEST GAME PATE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;

Terrine bulk packages containing “COUNTRY PORK & PISTACHIO PATE MARKET OF CHOICE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;

Terrine bulk packages containing “LEMON CHICKEN & ROSEMARY PATE MARKET OF CHOICE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when Market of Choice reported to the USDA and the Oregon Department of Agriculture about undeclared allergens.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

