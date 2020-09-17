Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Chicken Salad

Thousands of pounds of a popular chicken salad product are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen that could trigger a nut allergy.

Willow Tree Poultry Farm announced it is recalling 6,890 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding. The products contain walnuts, which are not declared on the products’ labels.

The RTE chicken salad product labeled as “Classic Chicken Salad” may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad” and was produced on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Recalled items were 15-ounce plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Chicken Salad Classic,” have a “sell-by” date of “9/30/20,” and a timestamp of “13:00:00” through “17:00:00” on the products’ cellophane lids.

The items were shipped throughout the East Coast.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was discovered after receiving a complaint from a customer reporting of walnuts and cranberries in a “classic” chicken salad.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators,” they stated. “Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS added. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

