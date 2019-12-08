Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Baby Spinach Due To Salmonella Scare

Dole announced that it is recalling baby spinach products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company announced that it is voluntarily recalling six-ounce and 10-ounce baby spinach bags that have a “use-by” date of Aug. 5, 2019, due to a possible health risk. Dole is coordinating with regulatory officials as part of the recall, according to the FDA.

The FDA noted that the recalled products are expired and should no longer be on retail shelves.

According to the FDA, the precautionary recall notification was issued after a sample of baby spinach tested positive for salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture.

No adverse reactions have been reported due to the consumption of the baby spinach products being recalled.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.