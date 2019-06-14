Recall Issued For Popular All-Purpose Flour Product Due To E. Coli Concerns

More than 14,000 cases of a popular all-purpose flour product are being recalled due to concerns of E. coli.

The FDA announced that ADM Milling Company is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of five-pound King Arthur Inc. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide. The recalled items have “best used by” dates of Dec. 7, 2019; Dec. 8, 2019; and Dec. 14, 2019.

The company has been informed that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur Flour.

“Consumer safety is our top priority, and therefore, we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to prevent potential illnesses. We are committed to educating and reminding consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating,”

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

