Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

Recall Issued For Pillsbury Flour Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hometown Food Company announces voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products
Hometown Food Company announces voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products Photo Credit: USDA

Thousands of cases of a popular Pillsbury flour product have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Hometown Food Co. announced that it has recalled two specific lot codes of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to contamination concerns.

According to Winn-Dixie’s recall, there have been no reported illnesses, but the flour may be contaminated with salmonella. According to the recall on the Publix website, “roughly 12,185 cases of impacted products were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide. No other Pillsbury products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall and are safe to consume.”

The recalled products include:

Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5 pound:
  • Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3
  • UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6
  • Lot Code: 8 292
  • Best if used by date: April 19, 2020.
Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5 pound:
  • Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3
  • UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6
  • Lot Code: 8 293
  • Best if used by date: April 19, 2020.Publix
Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour:
  • GTIN #: 0 5150022241 3
  • Lot Code/Best If Used By Date: 8 292 April 19 2020, 8 293 April 20, 2020.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.