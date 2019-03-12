Recall Issued For Pillsbury Flour Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Thousands of cases of a popular Pillsbury flour product have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Hometown Food Co. announced that it has recalled two specific lot codes of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to contamination concerns.

According to Winn-Dixie’s recall, there have been no reported illnesses, but the flour may be contaminated with salmonella. According to the recall on the Publix website, “roughly 12,185 cases of impacted products were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide. No other Pillsbury products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall and are safe to consume.”

The recalled products include:

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3

UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6

Lot Code: 8 292

Best if used by date: April 19, 2020.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

