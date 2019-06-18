Recall Issued For Pillsbury Flour Brand

Thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour have been recalled due to an E. coli scare.

The FDA announced that Hometown Food Company, and ADM Milling has initiated a voluntary recall of 4,620 cases of “Pillsbury Best Bread Flour” that came in five-pound lots that were produced in New York.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers and distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The recalled items have a “use-by date” of June 8 or June 9 and have the “UPC Item Code” of 0 5150020031 5.

There have been no reported illnesses or hospital visits as a result of consumers using the product, and the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Hometown Food Company, they were informed that certain wheat used to make those cases of flour has been linked to E. coli.

“If you have the affected product in your home or business, do not consume it. Please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location it was purchased from for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

