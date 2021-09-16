Recall Issued For Parsley Product Sold In New York

Hundreds of boxes of parsley are being recalled after testing showed the products could be contaminated with E. coli.

Buurma Farms Inc. announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that it is recalling 320 boxes of Plain Parsley. The products were harvested on Monday, Aug. 30.

The recalled products were distributed in New York, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

"Individual bunches of flat parsley sold to retailers for purchase by consumers would likely have a 'BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley' twist-tie with a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC code of 33383 80125," the company said.

The company said routine testing found that the products may have been contaminated with Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause foodborne illness. Symptoms can include stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Buurma Farms Inc. said no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported.

Production of the recalled product has been suspended while the United States Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies investigate, the company said.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to discard them. Those with questions can contact the consumer hotline at 1-866-827-3362.

