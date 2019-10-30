Recall Issued For Nearly 320,000 Ford Vehicles Due To Faulty Drive Shafts

Ford announced three different recalls in North America that will affect four models, totaling nearly 320,000 vehicles.

The automaker is recalling certain 2015 through 2017 Ford Transit vehicles, 2019 Ford Edge vehicles and 2019 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

According to the company, the Ford Transit recall is due to the driveshaft's flexible coupling cracking as wear and tear on the vehicle increases, which may result in noise and vibration. Driving with a cracked coupling could lead to loss of power or unintended vehicle movement, and the potential separation of the driveshaft could lead to accidents and injury.

The Ford Transit recall impacted approximately 293,558 vehicles nationwide.

The Ford Edge is being recalled due to a defect in seat belts that may keep them from snapping tight to hold occupants in place in a crash. That recall affects 366 vehicles in the U.S. and 65 in Canada. Another 18 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled because their rear toe link fastener, a piece of equipment that stabilizes the rear of the car and keeps wheels on the ground during turns, may not have been properly fastened during assembly, Ford said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.