Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,552 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
News

Recall Issued For Nearly 129,000 Pounds Of Uninspected Meat Products

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “THIT NGUỘI, Sài gòn, COOKED PORK FLAVORED WITH FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Nem Nướng, Sài gòn UNCOOKED CURED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “PATÉ Sài gòn, PATE PASTE WITH PORK & PORK LIVER.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ HUẾ ĐẶC BIỆT, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on th Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
30-oz., poly casing package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on the label Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Chả Sống, Sài gòn UNCOOKED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP FROZEN” on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “PATÉ Sài gòn, PATE PASTE WITH PORK & PORK LIVER.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “THIT NGUỘI, Sài gòn, COOKED PORK FLAVORED WITH FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz., saran wrap package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ CHIÊN, FRY PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
15-oz., poly casing package, fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ BÌ, COOKED PORK ROLL & PORK SKIN FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

An East Coast-based food company is recalling approximately 128,841 pounds of meat products that were shipped nationwide without being inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. 

The agency categorized the mass recall of CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company products as Class 1, defined as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

While there have been no confirmed reports of illness caused by the uninspected products, the FSIS urges consumers to throw away any of the products pictured above or return them to where they were purchased. 

The uninspected meat was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food Co. and erroneously labeled with marks of inspection were discovered in a supermarket, said FSIS. The agency conducted surveillance at the establishment to confirm that the products had not been inspected. 

All of the uninspected products subject to the recall have the establishment number " Est. 8776" inside their FDA mark of inspection. 

Consumers with further questions can contact Tien Tran, Assistant Manager of CL Saigon Food Co. at 215-432-0283. Food safety questions can be answered by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or via email at MPHotline@usda.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.