Recall Issued For Metal In Ready-To-Eat Corned Beef Products

Thousands of pounds of a ready-to-eat corned beef has been recalled due to the presence of metal in some of the products that were distributed to schools.

Procesadora La Hacienda, a Puerto Rico-based establishment, announced that it is recalling 4,940 pounds of corned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the FSIS, the products were produced on Feb. 28. The recalled item includes 10-pound boxes containing two 5-lb. packages of “Productos La Hacienda,” with lot code 022819 and expiration date of “Exp. 042919.” The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21217A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS noted that while the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by USDA for the National School Lunch Program. The problem was first discovered on March 7 when a school found a piece of metal embedded in a chub of corned beef.

There have been no confirmed eports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in school freezers. School programs that have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

