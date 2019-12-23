Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Hallmark Candles Due To Fire Concerns

Zak Failla
Hallmark is recalling candles that may pose a potential fire threat for consumers.
Hallmark is recalling candles that may pose a potential fire threat for consumers. Photo Credit: CPSC

Just in time for the holidays, Hallmark announced it is recalling thousands of scented candles due to laceration and fire concerns.

When balsam soy blend scented candles from Hallmark are lit, the glass jar could potentially break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In total, more than 4,000 candles have been recalled.

Hallmark said that it has received six reports of jars breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The glass jars subject to recall were sold between September and for approximately $28.

CPSC said that the candle’s glass jar measures approximately five inches high and four and a half inches in diameter with a metal top. “Hallmark,” “frosted balsam,” and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle.

Items subject to recall have a date code “9211D,” SKU code “XKT1747” and UPC code “763795556991” on a white label on the candle’s underside.

Anyone who has purchased the candle has been instructed to return them immediately for a full refund and $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

