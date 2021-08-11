Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Recall Issued For Frozen Chicken Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: USDA

More than 59,200 pounds of chicken products are being recalled because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

The frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products were produced by Serenade Foods on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25, US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Monday, Aug. 9.

The USDA said the following products are being recalled:

  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The Food Safety Inspection Service has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate 28 salmonella illnesses across eight states between February and June. 

"Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," The USDA said. "FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation."

The USDA said anyone who has purchased the products in the recall should throw them away or return them to the store. 

