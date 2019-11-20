Contact Us
Recall Issued For Breakstone Cottage Cheese Due To Potential Metal Presence

Zak Failla
A recall has been issued for Breakstone cottage cheese products that may contain metal. Photo Credit: FDA
A recall has been issued for Breakstone cottage cheese products that may contain metal. Photo Credit: FDA

Several varieties of a popular cottage cheese product are being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of plastic and metal that could have been introduced during production.

The FDA announced that Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese is voluntarily recalling three varieties of cottage cheese that may contain foreign materials that could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.

To date, there have been six complaints, though no reported illnesses or injury related to the issue. The company discovered the problem when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese.

Recalled items include 16-ounce “Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese,” and 24-ounce “Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese,” and “Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese.”

The items have a “best if used by” date of Dec. 10, 2019. In total, approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese is being recalled. No other products were included in the recall. The recalled items were shipped nationwide.

