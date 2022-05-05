Recall Issued For Brand Of Chocolate Products Due To Undeclared Allergens

A company has recalled a variety of caramel candy and chocolate products because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Queen Bee Gardens issued the recall on Thursday, April 28, due to the possibility that some of its honey caramel candy and chocolate products contain undeclared tree nuts and milk.

The recalled products were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and were also distributed through retail, wholesale, and direct sales across the United States, the company said.

The products have production dates through Tuesday, April 26, according to the announcement.

Queen Bee Gardens said the recalled products can be identified by the following PLU codes:

Truffle Almond Coconut Classic - 788394 11025 2

All Milk Classic - 788394 11275 1

Black Forest Classic - 788394 11900 2

Carmel Classic - 788394 110005 4

Cherry Classic - 788394 11015 3

Dark on Dark Classic - 788394 11030 6

Dark Mint Classic - 788394 11035 1

Fudge Classic - 788394 11045 0

German Chocolate - 788394 11058 0

Grandma's Fudge Classic - 788394 11062 7

Huckleberry Classic - 788394 11057 3

Macadamia Classic - 788394 11060 3

Midnight Gold Classic - 788394 11070 2

Dark Raspberry Classic - 788394 10003 1

Bee Energy Bar - 788394 18559 5

Bee joyful - 788394 18565 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Milk - 788394 10404 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Dark - 788394 10504 3

QBee Sea Salt Caramel - 788394 110IO 8

English Toffee Milk Chocolate - 788394 10008 6

English Toffee M/C Bites - 788394 10015 4

English Toffee D/C Bites - 788394 10110 6

English Toffee Bites Individual - 788394 10115 1

English Toffee Dark Chocolate - 788394 10104 5

Honey Caramels Almond Coconut - 788394 12004 6

Honey Caramels Blue Raspberry - 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Butterscotch - 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Caramel Apple - 788394 12204 0

Honey Caramels Cinna Honey - 788394 12404 4

Honey Caramels Creamy Fudge - 788394 12354 2

Honey Caramels Huckleberry - 788394 12623 9

Honey Caramels The Mint - 788394 12760 1

Honey Caramels Pecan Pearl - 788394 12804 2

Honey Caramels Red Raspberry - 788394 12143 2

Honey Caramels Strawberry Lemonade - 788394 12154 8

Honey Caramels Vanilla - 788394 12332 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Almond - 788394 14756 2

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Almond - 788394 14792 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14828 6

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14864 4

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14900 9

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14684 8

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14720 3

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14730 0

Honeymoon Patties Mint Bee Patties - 788394 14896 5

Honeymoon Cinna-Bee Patties - 788394 14892 7

Toffee Bites patties gift box - 788394 17777 4

Honeymoon gift box - 788394 96108 3

Truffle Gift box - 788394 17655 5

Truffle Dark Gift Box - 788394 17660 9

Valentine Gift Box - 788394 17700 2

Chocolate Sampler - 788394 76511 7

Customers who purchased the products can bring them to the store for a refund, the company said.

Those with additional questions can call the company at 1-307-548-2818.

