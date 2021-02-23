Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York

Nearly 100,000 pounds of beef products that were illegally shipped into New York and distributed to New York restaurants and retailers are being recalled due to a lack of inspection, federal officials announced.

GLC Trading Inc., which is based out of Chino, California, is recalling approximately 98,810 pounds of beef tallow products that were imported from the People’s Republic of China, an ineligible country for beef, without an inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to FSIS, items recalled include:

17.6-ounce. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy);”

17.6-ounce. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely);”

12.07-ounce. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

The products subject to recall do not bear a federal mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors, retail locations, and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York and Texas.

FSIS labeled the recall as “Class I,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to FSIS, there have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumers eating the products. Customers have been advised not to purchase the items or to consume them. Recalled items should be thrown away or returned to its place of purchase.

