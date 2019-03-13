Recall Issued For Beef, Pork Sausage Products

Hundreds of pounds of raw ground beef and pork sausage products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

Carnivore Meat Company, a Tennessee-based copmany, announced that it is recalling 379 pounds of products that contain soy, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled items were produced on Jan. 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 7. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45742” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered on Tuesday, March 12, by FSIS personnel during a food safety assessment.

Recalled products include:

1 and 2-pound vacuum-sealed plastic packages of “Beef Boerewors, South African Farm Sausage;”

1 and 2-pound vacuum-sealed plastic packages of “Traditional Boerewors, South African Farm Sausage.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products. Anyone who is concerned about a potential illness has been advised to contact a healthcare official.

The recall has been classified as “class II,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

According to FSIS, investigators “are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

