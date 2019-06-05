Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Round Of Showers, Storms With Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area
News

Recall Issued For 95.3K Pounds Of Ready-To-East Sausage Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Johnsonville announced it is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of sausage products. Photo Credit: USDA
Johnsonville announced it is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of sausage products. Photo Credit: USDA

Johnsonville is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extemporaneous materials, the USDA announced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Johnsonville is recalling a total of 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that were found to have hard pieces of green plastic them.

The recalled products include 14-ounce film vacuum packages that contain “Johnsonville Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage,” with a best by date of June 9, 2019. The recalled items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13 with the establishment number “EST 34224).

The recall has been labeled as a “Class 1” recall, which means there “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

FSIS said that the recalled items were shipped nationwide and internationally following a consumer complaint about green plastic inside the product. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the ready-to-eat sausage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.