Recall Issued For 6,000 Pounds Of Pork, Turkey Products Due To Salmonella Concerns

Thousands of pounds of pork and turkey products are being recalled. Photo Credit: USDA
Thousands of pounds of pork and turkey sausage products are being recalled due to concerns of Salmonella contamination.

George’s Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The products subject to recall - “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties;” “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Turkey Patties,” and “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties - were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9 this year.

Recalled products have the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” inside the package. The items were shipped nationwide.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the firm notified them that a third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the products throughout the country.

FSIS classified the recall as “Class I,” which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” though there have been no reports of any consumers having adverse reactions.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

