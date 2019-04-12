Recall Issued For 4.7 Million Infant Sleepers Linked To 32 Deaths

Fisher-Price has recalled 4.7 million Rock 'n Play infant sleepers linked to 32 deaths the last decade.

The recall, issued Friday, April 12, includes all models, according to the recall notice posted on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The American Academy of Pediatrics called for the recall earlier in the week , citing a Consumer Reports story that determined that 32 infant deaths were tied to the device. Fisher-Price reported last week that 10 infants had died while using the sleeper and further investigation determined that number was deflated.

On April 5, the federal government and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the product, which does not align with the recommendations of medical experts in regards to how babies should be positioned.

The warning states that parents should stop using the product when infants turn 3 months old or begins showing the ability to roll over. According to the report, Fisher-Price confirmed to Consumer Reports that the company is aware of 32 fatalities since 2009, when the Rock ’n Play Sleeper was first put on shelves.

According to Consumer Reports, its “review of the data shows that certain cases did have contributing factors such as illness or additional bedding, the number of incidents associated with the Rock ’n Play Sleeper, combined with long-standing expert medical advice that babies should sleep on firm, flat surfaces, raises serious safety concerns about the product.”

“Based on the deaths and injuries associated with the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play, the product clearly puts infants’ safety at risk and should be recalled immediately,” William Wallace, a senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports stated. “All other inclined sleepers should be investigated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These products conflict with American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep recommendations, and manufacturers should pull them off the market.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.