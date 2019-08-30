Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Recall Issued For 26K Cooktops Over Burn, Fire Hazards

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A series of Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops have been recalled due to burn and fire hazard issues, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
A series of Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops have been recalled due to burn and fire hazard issues, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

A series of Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops have been recalled due to burn and fire hazard issues, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Issued on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the recall alert states that certain models of glass cooktops with touch controls can turn on by themselves and pose burn and fire hazards.

These cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance and other stores from March 2017 through Aug. 2019 and were priced between $1,150 and $2,500. Units were also sold online.

The recall affects approximately 26,300 units manufactured between December 2016 and July 2019; an additional 2,800 units were sold in Canada and 128 were sold in Mexico, according to the CPSC.

Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface turning on by itself. This has resulted in 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching fire. One incident of property damage and two incidents of minor burn injuries have also been reported.

Consumers affected by this recall are urged to contact Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. Repairs can also be scheduled online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com . When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Avoid leaving flammable materials and empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

For more information about this recall, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.