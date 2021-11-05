Recall Issued For 226K Smoke-Carbon Monoxide Alarms That Don't Sound Alert For Fires

More than 226,000 faulty combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are being recalled because they may fail to provide alerts if a fire was to break out.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that seven Kidde models - Series 2040, 2050, 2060, and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms (see above) - are included in the recall.

According to CPSC, the alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.

Only detectors with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on them are impacted.

No injuries or incidents have been reported by anyone with the alarms installed.

Anyone who has an alarm that was recalled has been instructed to contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. They should keep using them until a replacement alarm is installed.

“At Kidde, the safety of our customers is our top priority. We have identified a potential product safety issue related to TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms,” Kidde said in a statement. “As a result, and in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, we are voluntarily recalling these alarms.”

