Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Utility Pole On Route 202 In Suffern
News

Recall Issued For 15,000-Plus Pounds Of Popular Brand Of Progresso Soup

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
More than 15,000 pounds of Progresso chicken noodle soup products have been recalled. Photo Credit: USDA
More than 15,000 pounds of Progresso chicken noodle soup products have been recalled. Photo Credit: USDA

Thousands of pounds of a Progresso chicken soup product are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Minnesota-based Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of canned soups due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains milk and soy, known allergens, as well as beef and pork, which are not listed on the product label. The cans labeled as chicken noodle soup actually contain a meatball and pasta product, according to FSIS.

The recalled canned soup items were produced on Tuesday, May 26.

Items subject to recall are 14-ounce cans of “Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup” with a best by date of May 26, 2022 printed on the bottom of the can.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST18826A” on the bottom of the can and were shipped to retailers across the country.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered after being alerted to consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.