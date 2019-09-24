Recall Issued For 1.3 Million Nissan Vehicles

Faulty rearview cameras have led to a recall of more than 1.2 million Nissan and Infiniti vehicles.

Nissan announced a massive recall earlier this month due to cameras that can be turned off, but then do not automatically reboot when the car is restarted. Due to that fault, the vehicles are not compliant with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Nissan models subject to recall include the 2018-2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note, and Versa Sedan.

Infiniti vehicles impacted by the recall include the Q50, Q60, QX30, QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L and QX80 models.

According to Nissan, “a temporarily reduced rear visibility when the driver has adjusted the display to this extent could lead to an increased risk of an accident in the event the driver does not re-adjust the display before reversing.

“If the rearview image is not clearly visible when you shift into reverse, before driving your vehicle, please adjust the display and camera settings to a level where the rearview image is clear."

The automaker is expected to begin notifying owners of recalled vehicles on Monday, Oct. 21. Owners will be able to take the vehicle to a Nissan or Infiniti dealership to allow a technician to install new system software that will meet federal requirements.

There has been no reported crashes or injuries in connection to the recall.

According to the NHTSA, as recent as 2014, an average of 210 people were killed and another 15,000 were injured when cars backed into them. Many of those who were killed were children under the age of 5 who were not visible to drivers, even with the use of rearview and side mirrors.

