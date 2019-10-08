Contact Us
Recall Issued For 121,000 Pounds Of Fish Products Illegally Imported To NY, CT Retailers

Zak Failla
The USDA announced it is recalling 121,151 pounds of fish products that were imported from countries ineligible to ship items overseas.
More than 120,000 pounds of fish products that were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar and sold in New York and Connecticut are being recalled because they weren’t eligible to be in the country.

Woodside-based Premium Foods USA, Inc. announced a recall of 121,151 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products were imported from countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish product to the United States, FSIS noted.

Fish items subject to recall were imported between March 20 last year and May 4 this year. A complete list of recalled products can be found here.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The issue was discovered during routine surveillance by FSIS of imported products.

FSIS said that the recall is Class I, which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products.

