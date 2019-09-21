Contact Us
News

Recall Issued For 11.4K Pounds Of Marie Callender's Chicken Entrees Labeled As Steak Entrees

Zak Failla
Thousands of pounds of Marie Callender's products have been recalled due to misbranding.
Thousands of pounds of Marie Callender's products have been recalled due to misbranding. Photo Credit: USDA

Thousands of pounds of a Marie Callender products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared soy allergens.

Astrochef LLC, is recalling 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub-style entrees that were labeled as beef pub-style entrees, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The mislabeled products contain soy, which is not declared on the project label.

The recalled items were produced on June 18 and include 20-ounce retail cartons containing two portions of Marie Callender’s “Pub Style Steak & Ale.” The problem was discovered following multiple complaints that the product was incorrectly labeled.

The USDA classified the recall as a “Class I.” which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reaction from consumers eating the product.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers should check both the exterior label and unboxed product to determine if they have the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

