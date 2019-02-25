Recall Announced Of Popular Marinara Sauce

Hundreds of cases of a popular marinara sauce are being voluntarily recalled after the company found that the product may contain undeclared allergens.

B&G Foods announced on Monday that they are recalling 1,280 cases of 40-ounce Victoria marinara sauce due to cashew allergens that are not specified on the product’s ingredients label.

According to the CDC, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts.

The recall includes 40-ounce jars that of the sauce with a consumer UPC number of 0-70234-00411-2 with a “best by” date of March 6, 2022.

The CDC noted that the recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Victoria sauces sold in the United States, all of which are correctly labeled. This recall only affects a limited number of cases of product produced at one facility on one production day.

The issue was discovered by B&G Foods when it received a complaint from a consumer who suffered an allergic reaction.

“The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. We are committed to providing safe, quality products while observing the highest ethical standards in the conduct of our business,” B&G Foods Executive Vice President of Operations William Herbes said. “The core values that we’ve embodied since the company was founded in the 1800s — honesty, integrity and accountability — guide our actions as we take the appropriate measures to address this issue.”

