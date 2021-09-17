Contact Us
Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Convicted Of Execution-Style Murder Of Friend

Zak Failla
Robert Durst
Robert Durst Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hudson Valley native Robert Durst, the nationally-known New York real estate heir, was convicted in the execution-style murder of a close confidante more than two decades ago.

The verdict is for the 2000 killing of Susan Berman who was found dead inside her Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles.

She was a friend of Durst's who prosecutors said helped him cover up his wife, Kathie's, disappearance in New York, in 1982, in the Northern Westchester hamlet of South Salem in the Town of Lewisboro.

Prosecutors alleged that Durst confided in Berman that he killed Kathie Durst, then grew concerned that Berman was going to turn him in, prompting him to kill her.

Durst, now 78 years old and in a wheelchair, stated he never saw or heard from his wife again after seeing her on the train platform near their home on Jan. 31, 1982, despite telling investigators that he had called and spoken to her while she was at the couple’s Manhattan apartment.

“That was a lie," Durst stated. "I wanted to convince him that Kathie had gotten back."

Now convicted of first-degree murder, Durst faces the possibility of a life sentence. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

