Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ransomware Attack Hits Mass Steamship Authority, Delaying Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket Ferries

Zak Failla
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority was targeted by a ransomware attack.
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority was targeted by a ransomware attack. Photo Credit: Facebook/The Massachusetts Steamship Authority

A cyberattack on the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts threw the company’s ferry schedules for a loop as officials scrambled to combat the ransomware attack.

The company, which operates the largest ferry service to the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, was targeted by hackers on Wednesday morning, June 2, causing delays for some travelers.

“The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority was the target of a ransomware attack early Wednesday, June 2, 2021," the company posted on social media.

"The Authority continues to work internally, as well as with federal, state and local authorities, to determine the extent and origin of the attack.”

Following the cyberattack, the authority said that it enlisted “a team of IT professionals” to determine the impact of the incident and how it will affect them going forward.

According to the authority, "there is no impact to the safety of vessel operations,” the attack did not impact radar or GPS, but forced a host of schedule changes and delays for travelers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the authority’s website was still down, and customers were unable to book or change reservations online or by phone. Officials said that existing vehicle reservations will be honored at Authority terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived.

Updated schedules for the authority have been posted on the company's Facebook page.

More information was expected to be released by the Steamship Authority as they investigate the cyberattack. 

In the last few weeks, ransomware attacks have disrupted the nation's gasoline and meat supplies.

