Ramp Closure From I-84 To Taconic State Parkway Scheduled

Nicole Valinote
I-84 in Dutchess County
I-84 in Dutchess County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials are advising motorists in the area about a planned ramp closure from I-84 to the Taconic State Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the ramp in Dutchess County from I-84 westbound to Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) northbound in Fishkill is set to close on Thursday, July 7.

Officials said the closure will take place between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for maintenance activities.

Motorists can use the Taconic State Parkway southbound and I-84 eastbound to the Taconic State Parkway northbound as an alternate, the department said.

