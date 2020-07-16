Rabies Exposure Warning Issued By Rockland Health Department

A warning for potential exposure to rabies has been issued by the Rockland County Department of Health.

The department is asking anyone in the community who may have any knowledge of a woman and girl who dropped off an 8- to 9-week-old kitten at the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Pomona on Friday, June 26.

This family may have been exposed to rabies and the family may need to seek immediate medical attention, the department said.

If medical treatment is started soon after rabies exposure, rabies can be prevented.

Without intervention, rabies is a fatal disease.

The Rockland County Department of Health may be reached at 845-364-2656 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department at 845-638-5400 after normal business hours and on weekends with any information that you may have.

