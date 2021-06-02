Public Health Alert Issued For Frozen Chicken Product Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

A public health alert has been issued for more than 130,000 pounds of frozen, fully-cooked, diced chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

FSIS said that a total of 130,860 pounds of poultry products that were packaged and shipped out earlier this year are now subject to the public health alert following an inspection that determined they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken items were packed on Monday, Jan. 25, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24.

Products subject to recall:

Four-pound plastic bags containing "FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT ¾ DICED WHITE" with code 13530, establishment number P-18237, and pack dates of "01/25/2021" and “01/26/2021;”

Four-pound plastic bags containing "FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT DARK/WHITE ¾ DICED" with code 16598, establishment number P-45638, and pack dates "24/MAR/2021" and “23/MAR/2021."

According to FSIS, the products have the establishment numbers “P-18237” or “P-45638” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed by Big Daddy Foods, Inc.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS inspection when inspectors observed products requiring recooking due to possible listeria contamination had been repackaged without being recooked.

A subsequent FSIS investigation determined other affected products had been further distributed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider, according to FSIS.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

