Proposal To Build $138M Water Filtration Plant In Hudson Valley Detailed

A local organization has announced an important step forward for a proposal to build a $138 million drinking water filtration plant in Westchester County.

Westchester Joint Water Works, a nonprofit organization that works to maintain the drinking water system for up to 100,000 residents in the county, said in an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 29, that it has completed the "Final Environmental Impact Statement" for a proposed drinking water filtration plant in Harrison.

The statement is a step forward in the process that aims to meet legal filtration obligations for the organization's raw water source at Rye Lake.

The proposal calls for the construction and operation of a 30-million-gallon per day Dissolved Air Flotation/Filtration plant on 13.4 acres of land currently owned by the county, WJWW said.

The land would be allocated to WJWW from the Westchester County Airport property in exchange for an equivalent portion of the WJWW's property nearby.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the residents in our member municipalities of Harrison, the Town of Mamaroneck and the Village of Mamaroneck, and we understand the urgency to move this project forward to provide safe drinking water to our community," WJWW Manager Paul Kutzy said.

The organization said after the completion of the impact statement, there is a 10-day waiting period to let agencies and the public review the document.

