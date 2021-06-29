Contact Us
Breaking News: Strong Storms With Damaging Winds, Lightning Could Cause Power Outages In Region
Pro Wrestler Known As 'Golden Boy' ID'd As One Of Three Drowning Victims In Region Over Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Michael Cammett
Michael Cammett Photo Credit: Instagram photo (original source unclear)

A 24-year-old professional wrestler has been identified as one of three people who drowned in the region over the weekend in the Delaware River near the New York/Pennsylvania border.

Crews recovered Michael Cammett's body from the river in the Town of Lumberland in Sullivan County, according to New York State Police.

The native of North Arlington, New Jersey, in Bergen County, went to the river with friends using a pair of inflatable rafts tethered together around 3 p.m., authorities said. Cammett jumped in the water but did not resurface.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

Cammett was enrolled in Rutgers University - Newark's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

In an interview with "The Observer," Cammett said he has wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since he was a child.

Known as "Golden Boy," Cammett trained and performed with Kevin Knight's Independent Wrestling Foundation, based in Nutley, formerly West Paterson. 

Condolences poured in.

