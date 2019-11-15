Poultry Products Recalled Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

Nearly 2,000 pounds of raw chicken products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens on the label.

Creative Food Processing, based out of Santa Clara, California, is recalling approximately 1,941 pounds of poultry products that may contain wheat, which was not listed on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled item is - one-pound sealed trays containing “Green Meadows Premium Meat Cuts Savory Chicken Boti Kebab” with use or freeze by dates from "May 1, 2019, to Nov. 20, 2019," on the label.

Recalled items were produced between April 16 and Nov. 6 this year. The recalled products have the establishment number “P-6052” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS inspection.

The recall has been classified as “Class II,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.” There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products being recalled.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.