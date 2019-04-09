Potentially Deadly Superbug Fungus Sickens More Than 300 In New York

More than 300 cases of a potentially deadly drug-resistant germ have been reported in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Candida auris, an emerging yeast fungus , presents a serious global health threat, according to the CDC. This yeast often does not respond to commonly used antifungal drugs, making infections difficult to treat, said the CDC.

A total of 309 cases have been reported in New York State, mainly in healthcare facilities.

Those who have been hospitalized in a healthcare facility a long time, have a central venous catheter, or other lines or tubes entering their body, or have previously received antibiotics or antifungal medications, appear to be at highest risk of infection with this yeast, the CDC reports.

The CDC says it's concerned about C. auris for three main reasons:

It is often multidrug-resistant, meaning that it is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs commonly used to treat Candida infections.

It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods, and it can be misidentified in labs without specific technology. Misidentification may lead to inappropriate management.

It has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings. For this reason, it is important to quickly identify C. auris in a hospitalized patient so that healthcare facilities can take special precautions to stop its spread.

For more info on Candida auris, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.