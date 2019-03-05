Contact Us
Postal Worker From Orange County Admits To Selling Stolen Stamps For Profit

Zak Failla
Antonio Pinheiro
Antonio Pinheiro Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A former postal employee from Orange County working in Northern Westchester has been sentenced after admitting to stealing thousands of stamps that he then sold online for a profit.

Antonio Pinheiro of Westtown pleaded guilty on Monday, March 4 to stealing thousands of dollars worth of stamps from the U.S. Post Office in Peekskill while he was employed there. In total, he stole approximately 14,000 stamps and sold them through an online marketplace to make thousands of dollars. The thefts took place between July and October 2017

Pinheiro, 54, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a misdemeanor in Peekskill City Court. He provided full up-front restitution of $6,860 and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.

The former postal employee was arrested on Dec. 4, last year following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the District Attorney’s Investigation Division. Assistant District Attorney Berit Huseby of the Public Integrity Bureau prosecuted the case.

