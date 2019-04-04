Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Route 202 Crash In Rockland
News

Possible Purple Plastic Leads To Recall Of Beef Patties Shipped To Schools, Restaurants

Thousands of pounds of beef patties have been recalled by the USDA.
Thousands of pounds of beef patties have been recalled by the USDA. Photo Credit: USDA

The USDA announced a recall of more than 20,000 pounds of beef patties that were shipped to restaurants and schools nationwide and may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

Oklahoma-based AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. announced that it will be recalling 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties that may be contaminated with soft purple plastic, the USDA announced.

The recall was limited to 14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN Fully Cooked Framebroiled Beef Patties Caramel Color Added” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The problem was discovered on April 1 when AdvancePierre Foods received two complaints about soft purple plastic that was found inside the patties.

The recalled patties were produced on Nov. 30 last year and bear the establishment number “EST. 2260E inside the USDA mark of inspection. According to the USDA, while the product was distributed to schools, the recall resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided for the National School Lunch Program.

The USDA classified this recalled as a Class II, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.” There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reaction due to consumption of the patties.

