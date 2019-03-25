Possible Contamination Leads To Ready-To-Eat Sausage Recall

More than 2,500 pounds of a ready-to-eat sausage product have been recalled nationwide due to contamination concerns involving metal in the food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that New Hampshire-based North Country Smokehouse has recalled approximately 2,686 pounds of products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

According to the FSIS, the recalled items were produced on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The recalled products include:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19”;

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19”;

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

The products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retailers nationwide.

The issue that led to the recall was discovered on March 18 during an FSIS inspection during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

