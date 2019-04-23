Possible Choking Hazard Prompts Target To Recall Toys

Nearly a half million wooden toys have been recalled by Target due to a choking hazard.

The retail giant announced that it is recalling Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles, which were sold individually in stores and as an eight-pack assortment online.

The vehicles recalled include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall can be viewed above.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard for children. The recall was announced on April 18, and approximately 495,000 toys have been recalled.

There have been four reports of wheels detaching, including a report of a missing wheel when opened. No injuries have been reported. The defective merchandise was sold in October and November last year.

Consumers should "immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund,” the Commission added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.