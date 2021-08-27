Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Wanted For Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage In Spring Valley
Popular Area Restaurant Vandalized

Kathy Reakes
The vandalism to The Wherehouse.
The vandalism to The Wherehouse. Photo Credit: Facebook/Daniel Brown

The owners of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant aren't sure why their restaurant was targeted by graffiti vandals, but the crime isn't getting them down.

The owners of The Wherehouse in Orange County said they were surprised when they came to work on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to find racist graffiti painted on their front windows.

Located on Liberty Street in Newburgh, the restaurant is known for its friendly atmosphere and craft beers, and 50 kinds of hamburgers instead of anything political.

"Any of you that know us, know that we have always been involved as best we can to the continued growth and community of Newburgh," Daniel Brown said on Facebook.

Brown went on to say they "do not subscribe to people discussing politics in the restaurant," and view it as a safe haven from the madness in the world.

The graffiti is already gone, and it's business as usual at the Wherehouse as it has been for the past 13 years.

Daniel Brown said the vandals (who were caught on video surveillance) picked the wrong spot to express their political views.

"Doesn't even produce a bead of sweat on my friggin' brow," he said. 

Especially after what they have been through with COVID-19. 

Calls to Newburgh Police have not been returned. 

