Popular Actor Contracts COVID-19; Al Roker, Craig Melvin Pulled Off NBC After Show Staffer Case

The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is making its way through the movie and television industries.

Days after actor Tom Hanks announced that he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, “The Wire” star Idris Elba, announced that he too had contracted the virus.

In a video posted on social media , the 47-year-old Golden Globe winner announced that he was the latest to test positive for novel coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he posted. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba said in the video that he got tested when he realized he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. He found out about the test results on Friday, March 13 before announcing it on Monday, March 16.

“We’ve told our families, they are very supportive,” he said. “We’ve told our colleagues and, you know, transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.”

Elba’s announcement came the same day that NBC News personalities Al Roker and Craig Melvin stepped away from the "Today Third Hour" show after a colleague on the 9 a.m. program tested positive for COVID-19.

They were only expected to step away from the show for a day as a precaution, anchors Savannah Guthrie and Yoda Kotb announced on the program Monday morning.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of ‘Today’ has tested positive for COVID-19,” Guthrie said. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them, we promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

Like Elba, Roker took to social media to assure his fans that he’s doing just fine.

“Feeling fine,” he wrote on Twitter . “Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God bless the health care providers and first responders helping.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.