Pomona Woman Gets $55.9 Million In Malpractice Verdict

A Hudson Valley woman whose botched spine surgery left her paralyzed from the neck down won a near $56 million malpractice verdict against a team of neurosurgeons.

Pomona resident Patricia Jones, now 67, who was 56 when she underwent surgery at the Hudson Valley Brain and Spine in West Nyack, won a $55.9 million lawsuit, when a jury ruled that doctors mismanaged her surgery in 2009.

A former payroll manager, Jones sought relief for a herniated disk, but during the procedure, a monitoring signal between her brain and extremities failed to alert doctors of a blood clot that ultimately resulted in damage to Jones’ spinal cord.

The surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern left Jones as a quadriplegic, though doctors allegedly lied, stating that Jones suffered a coincidental stroke during the procedure. The lawsuit states that Jones would not have consented to the surgery had she known the risks.

A spokesperson at Good Samaritan Hospital said that the case took place under previous hospital ownership. It has been reported that the ruling is expected to be appealed.

