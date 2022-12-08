Polio Virus ID'd In Wastewater In NYC In New Sign Disease Is Spreading

The polio virus has been found in New York City's wastewater in the latest sign that the disease is spreading.

The New York City Health Department made the announcement on Friday, Aug. 12 after the virus was detected in sewage, suggesting likely local circulation of polio.

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising."

These findings follow the identification of a case of paralytic polio among a Rockland County resident on July 21, and the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples collected in May, June, and July in Rockland and Orange counties – underscoring the urgency for all to stay up to date with the polio immunization schedule, health officials said.

As of Monday, Aug. 1, Rockland County has a polio vaccination rate of 60.34 percent and Orange County has a polio vaccination rate of 58.68 percent, compared to the statewide average of 78.96 percent, among children who have received three polio immunizations before their second birthday, officials said.

Polio can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and can be fatal due to paralysis in the muscles used to breathe or swallow.

The most important way for children and adults to protect themselves from polio is to get vaccinated right away if they have not received all recommended polio vaccine doses, health officials said.

Most adults do not need the polio vaccine because they were already vaccinated as children, they added.

People who are unvaccinated or are unsure if they have been immunized should receive a total of three doses if starting the vaccine series after age four.

For additional information about the vaccine, click here.

