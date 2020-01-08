Contact Us
Police Warning: Fraudsters, Scam Artists Want You To Abbreviate 2020

Police are warning that those signing legal documents shouldn't abbreviate the year "2020" in the dateline.
Police are warning that those signing legal documents shouldn't abbreviate the year "2020" in the dateline. Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the dawn of a new decade comes new opportunities for scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting victims, according to police.

Nationwide, law enforcement agencies are warning people to write out the year 2020 when signing legal documents, not to abbreviate dates to just “20,” which could potentially lead to fraud.

Officials said that date written with an abbreviated “20” at the end could be manipulated and modified simply by making it “2017,” “2018,” “2019,” or any other date in the 2000s.

“This is sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document,” officials said. “It could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”

