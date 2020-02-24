Police Search For Man Breaking Into College Dorms, Watching Female Students Sleep

A wanted man who allegedly snuck into students’ bedrooms at Manhattan College, sexually assaulting one, is on the loose, putting the campus on a heightened state of alert.

A female student at Manhattan College in Riverdale told authorities that she was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Overlook Manor off-campus dorm in the Riverdale section of the Bronx in January, officials said.

Two weeks later, in February, a similar indecent was reported by a different student, officials said.

According to reports, “students are now on high alert,” as the suspect is on the loose as police attempt to identify and locate him.

In both instances, the suspect entered an unlocked dorm room and watched women sleep. He was allegedly scared off once and sexually assaulted a student in the other.

No arrests have been made in either incident and the NYPD is currently investigating.

The New York Post reported that a third student at Manhattan College was also victimized in a similar incident in 2016, maybe the same suspect. No arrests were made in that case.

In a statement, Manhattan College said, “Our students’ safety and security are our highest priority at Manhattan College.

"Our Public Safety and Residence Life staff will continue to do everything they can to support our students and ensure their well being 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

