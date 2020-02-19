Police Search For Intruder Who Entered Home, Attacked Rockland Woman

Police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a woman said a man entered her home and assaulted her.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, on Rock Drive in Valley Cottage, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

When officers responded, the woman said an unknown man entered her home and a physical struggle took place before the man fled, said Peters.

The only description the woman was able to provide is that the man was 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Peters said the department's detective bureau is in the initial stages of the investigation and working off of the victim’s account of the incident.

Anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area of Rock Drive is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-639-5800 or 845-639-5840.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.