Breaking News: Ramapo Police Issue Alert For Unclaimed Funds Email Scam
Police: Rockland Man Charged In Deaths Of Twin Infants Left In Hot Car

Joe Lombardi
James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man and father of infant twins he allegedly forgot inside a hot car while at work has been charged in their deaths, police said.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, of New City in Rockland County, said that he accidentally left the 11-month-old boy and a girl in their rear-facing car seats in his Honda Accord after arriving at work at the James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 8 a.m. Friday, July 26, according to police.

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s during the day Friday.

Rodriguez said he didn't realize he left the twins, Mariza and Phoenix, in the car until he drove off after work at about 4 p.m. Friday, according to police. Moments later, after he pulled over, police said a passerby reported witnessing Rodriguez screaming on the side of the road at that time.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

