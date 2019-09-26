Police Officer In Serious Crash ID'd After Being Airlifted To Area Hospital

Police have identified the Town of Woodbury officer who had to be airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center after being involved in a crash on Tuesday night.

Officer James Tremper’s police cruiser went off the road in Orange County at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the intersection of Timber Trail and Ridge Road in Woodbury, police said.

Tremper was on-duty at the time of the crash. Investigators are currently attempting to track down the other driver involved in the crash, who drove away. Tremper suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg, in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

