Police Issue New Social Security Scam Warning

Police in the area are cautioning local residents to be wary of a new phone scam that has been making the rounds.

Last week, police officials found that they received multiple calls from area residents who received phone calls threatening to suspend their social security number if cash isn’t paid to the caller.

Police noted that social security numbers “do not get suspended. This is just a scam that’s after your SSN, bank account number, or money. Please hang up if anyone calls about your social security number.”

In an effort to keep residents safe, police offered a series of tips:

Never give out or confirm personal information over the phone, via email or on a website until you’ve checked out whoever is asking you for it;

Do not trust a name, phone number, or email address just because it seems to be connected with the government. Con artists use official-sounding names and may fake caller ID or email address information to make you trust them. Besides, the government normally contacts people by postal mail;

Contact government agencies directly, using telephone numbers and website addresses you know to be legitimate.

