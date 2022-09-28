Police Issue Alert For Missing 14-Year-Olds From Hudson Valley Who May Leave State

Police have issued an alert for two teenagers who were reported missing in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County residents Zachary Hull and Giana St. Hilaire, both 14 years old, were reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 27, from the Rondout Valley area.

Both showed up for classes at Rondout Valley High School in Accord on Tuesday and were last seen at the school between 4:30 and 6 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said.

They are believed to have voluntarily left school grounds together and police received a tip that they may be attempting to leave the state together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office at 845-334-5759 or email wcar@co.ulster.ny.us.

